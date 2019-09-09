Fox Panel Desperately Tries To Find An Excuse For Trump's Sharpie Obsession

Kristen Soltis Anderson is not the sharpest knife in the drawer, as displayed in this clip where she fantastically and pathetically tries to find a way to excuse Donald Trump's usage of a Sharpie marker to deface an NHS hurricane weather map. Her explanation? It is just a "personality quirk"...not a weird obsession by a deranged madman who is trying desperately to make his lie, real.

The best part? She blames the media for covering this for seven days when it is Donald Trump who has been tweeting about it --- for SEVEN DAYS. Trust me, the media would have walked away from this had the moron in the Oval Office not been tweeting about it every single day for a week.

Mollie Hemingway played her usual role a female Pete Hegseth and belittled the media for endlessly covering SharpieGate, forgetting that Trump was the one who wouldn't let it go.

She lied for Trump by playing the "early projection" card and said the dispute was his timing but we now that is totally false.

Kurtz said both sides have not been able to let it go, but the media only responds to the pompous man who lied and forced the NOAA to do so as well.

Kristen Soltis Anderson then made believe Trump never lies, the media is obsessed and he just has some personality quirks that make you think he does.

She said, "For the president's opponents it sort of reminds them of personality quirks approach [Trump] takes that they don't like."

Yes, we don't like a U.S. president to lie and lie endlessly about everything just so he can appear to lawyas be right. Is that too much to ask?

Kristen Soltis Anderson did make a valid point, though (shocking, I know)...this Alabama #Sharpiegate fiasco will not change one voter's mind. Trump Cultists know he is a liar. They do not care. Those who dislike Trump know he is a liar and would never vote for him anyway. BUT she assumes that if you are an independent, you probably "tune it out" -- and there is no proof that the voters that fall in that critical block are tuning these incidents out. We have to wait until November 2020 to find out.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Will #SharpieGate creep into a second week? TUNE IN! Twitter, 24/7.