'He Committed A Bunch Of Crimes': Dem Rips Fox News Pundit For Whining Over Trump Cases

Fox News pundits battled Sunday over whether prosecutions of Donald Trump's alleged crimes should continue after he won the 2024 election.

During a Fox News Sunday panel discussion, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway dismissed Democrats who are concerned about the cases against Trump "going away" after his presidential election.

"The abuse of law was one of these underrated issues that motivated a lot of people to vote for Donald Trump," Hemingway claimed. "Having Democrat prosecutors up and down the eastern seaboard trying to imprison their political opponent, bankrupt their political opponent, remove him from the ballot."

"And he committed a bunch of crimes, Mollie," contributor Marie Harf interrupted.

"No more of these political prosecutions designed to go after not just Donald Trump, but people who were challenging school boards, pro-life activists," Hemingway said.

"The reality is that Donald Trump was credibly accused of dozens of felony charges, was convicted of many of them," Harf said. "And Donald Trump has stood on the campaign trail this campaign cycle and said he wants to go after his political opponents and put them in jail."

"My point is that for Democrats and Americans who look at the litany of charges Donald Trump has been charged with, some of which we saw him do with our own eyes," she continued, "the fact that you can be elected president and all of that criminality and possible convictions just goes away and you are held above the law, to many Americans today that feels deeply unfair about our system."

Hemingway disagreed: "The way the Democrat Party treated it was as if he and other Republicans were below the law. And that period is over, and a lot of people are happy about it."

"Well, now he's above it," Harf shot back. "So congrats."