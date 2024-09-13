Springfield Mayor Calls Out Bomb Threats Using Hate Speech

The Ohio city recently gained national attention as it became the subject of dehumanizing and xenophobic conspiracy theories amplified by the Trump campaign.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 13, 2024

Well, of course this happened. We've seen stochastic terror stirred up by loser Trump and his MAGAts again and again. Now a small town is deal with the fallout. Via Washington Post:

The mayor of Springfield, Ohio, said a bomb threat Thursday that led to the evacuation of City Hall and numerous buildings “used hateful language towards immigrants and Haitians in our community.”

“Springfield is a community that needs help,” Mayor Rob Rue said in an interview with The Washington Post. The mayor added that national leaders should provide that help and not “hurt a community like, unfortunately, we have seen over the last couple of days.”

The Ohio city recently gained national attention as it became the subject of dehumanizing and xenophobic conspiracy theories amplified by former president Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), who claimed Haitian immigrants there were killing and eating people’s pets. Police officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence to support the claim, which Trump repeated in Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

