Oh, Look! A White Supremacist Pilot F*cks Around And Finds Out!

Well, this is awkward...
Oh, Look! A White Supremacist Pilot F*cks Around And Finds Out!
Credit: Twitter screenshot
By Aliza WorthingtonMarch 26, 2022

Well, this is awkward.

Apparently Piedmont Air, which is owned by American Airlines, employs a pilot named Shane Long, who is also, as it turns out, a member of multiple white supremacist hate groups. Some excellent internet sleuthing on the part of Twitter user Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) connected all the hate-filled dots to produce some pretty damning evidence. Some highlights:

Long is listed in Piedmont Air's list of employees. Oh, dear.

Dixie Tears provided evidence in a long string of tweets to show how they determined that this same Shane Long was also J. Shane Long, Jonathan Shane Long, and Shayne Long. He was part of a "White Student Union" at Towson University in Maryland, and Chairman of the Maryland-Virginia League of the South, which is designated by the SPLC as a hate group. In 2017, he joined Identity Dixie, another hate group.

Isn't detective work fun? When other people do it?

Anywho, the upshot is, this wasn't apparently just a youthful dalliance as a slave-curious college boy. He associates with wanna-be slave-owners today. While operating large metal tubes carrying dozens of unsuspecting humans trusting him with their lives while those tubes fly at least 10,000 feet off the ground at hundreds of miles per hour.

As Dixie Tears stated, that security clearance is gonna be a problem.

If you aren't on Twitter, but you'd still like to see all the tweets, click here for ThreadReader format.)

American Airlines has been informed.

They responded.

And a tweet which for the life of me I cannot understand why it only has ten likes as of when I finished writing this post:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue