Oh, Look! A White Supremacist Pilot F*cks Around And Finds Out!

Well, this is awkward.

Apparently Piedmont Air, which is owned by American Airlines, employs a pilot named Shane Long, who is also, as it turns out, a member of multiple white supremacist hate groups. Some excellent internet sleuthing on the part of Twitter user Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) connected all the hate-filled dots to produce some pretty damning evidence. Some highlights:

1. For a long time I wondered who Shane Long was. He was always around Identity Dixie members on Facebook. Turns out he's a commercial airline pilot and was/is in multiple hate groups. pic.twitter.com/Sa7EQKArd1 — Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) March 25, 2022

3. Recently I discovered he publicly posted the obit for his grandmother. In it he was listed as Capt J Shane Long. pic.twitter.com/0jsr7xaaHl — Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) March 25, 2022

4. Whoever wrote the obit really made it easy. Thank you and condolences. pic.twitter.com/0sbTnriMDV — Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) March 25, 2022

Long is listed in Piedmont Air's list of employees. Oh, dear.

Dixie Tears provided evidence in a long string of tweets to show how they determined that this same Shane Long was also J. Shane Long, Jonathan Shane Long, and Shayne Long. He was part of a "White Student Union" at Towson University in Maryland, and Chairman of the Maryland-Virginia League of the South, which is designated by the SPLC as a hate group. In 2017, he joined Identity Dixie, another hate group.

8. In 2013 Matthew Heimbach attempted to start a "White Student Union at Towson University. https://t.co/Uec8c1SxMn — Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) March 25, 2022

9. Vice made a documentary about it and "Shayne", who was Chairman of the Maryland League of the South" was there supporting Heimbach. pic.twitter.com/LqGHWxSANn — Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) March 25, 2022

17. June 5, 2017 Identity Dixie founder and leader Bret Lynn aka Musonius Rufus invited J Shane Long to their Smokehouse vetting chat on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/9HlufTYyft — Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) March 25, 2022

Isn't detective work fun? When other people do it?

Anywho, the upshot is, this wasn't apparently just a youthful dalliance as a slave-curious college boy. He associates with wanna-be slave-owners today. While operating large metal tubes carrying dozens of unsuspecting humans trusting him with their lives while those tubes fly at least 10,000 feet off the ground at hundreds of miles per hour.

As Dixie Tears stated, that security clearance is gonna be a problem.

American Airlines has been informed.

Hello @AmericanAir, it looks like one of your pilots may have been leading a secret life as a leader in at least two prominent white supremacist groups. That would be bad. Please see this thread. https://t.co/XDVk1KqFkM — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) March 25, 2022

They responded.

Thank you for the information. We're going to dig deep into this internally. We appreciate the information. — americanair (@AmericanAir) March 25, 2022

