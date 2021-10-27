WATCH: Anti-Masker F*cks Around And Finds Out

I love a story with a happy ending. In the above video, a rabid anti-masker entered an Asian restaurant and started accusing the staff of discrimination, threatening them by saying "you want to see what happens when you discriminate? We are going to fuck your restaurant up."

When customers step in to protect the female staff members he is screaming at, idiotboy decides to shove an older gentleman. That sets up a flurry of other customers intervening and, like a ninja, a hero in a blue hoodie slips in and serves some street justice.

Karma, in a blue hoodie.

anti-masker threatens a woman, pushes an older guy, all while threatening to “fuck them up,” then gets punched in the face and cries about “assault” - very satisfying 🤙 pic.twitter.com/9idiEXN5oq — your friend (@debdrens) October 25, 2021

Twitter LOVED this video, especially the end, where the idiot starts screaming about assault when he actually assaulted the elderly gentleman first! Which is, of course, on video.

"You wanna start somethin'?"



*5 seconds later*



"ThAt WaS aSsAuLt" — 🕷🧛‍💀Simon Undeadvinsson👻🦇🎃 (@DrBozz71) October 25, 2021

Man came in and took out the trash! pic.twitter.com/dmVukCkXO8 — From the Desk of Bizzle (@BizzleMcDizzle) October 25, 2021

Do you know what makes that great? The problem wasn't solved by a "good guy with a gun", it was just solved by a good guy. — #BLM_#Vote! 🌊 (@ytooooj) October 25, 2021

First he got lippy, threatened to "fuck this restaurant up" then came at the old dude, pushed him (what if he fell backwards and cracked his head wide open?) So he got laid out by a customer who wasn't gonna let it escalate further. End of threats, bullying and nonsense.

Goodbye! pic.twitter.com/ouDgxSXrAM — Klaatu Barada Nikto 💞🎶✌️♻️🌐🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Gort21stCentury) October 25, 2021

That dude is crying in his truck while the Joe Rogan podcast is playing in the background. — J-Walk (@The_Real_J_Walk) October 25, 2021

Don't let your mouth write checks that your ass can't cash, Sparky.