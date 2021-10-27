WATCH: Anti-Masker F*cks Around And Finds Out

I love a story with a happy ending. In the above video, a rabid anti-masker entered an Asian restaurant and started accusing the staff of discrimination, threatening them by saying "you want to see what happens when you discriminate? We are going to fuck your restaurant up."
When customers step in to protect the female staff members he is screaming at, idiotboy decides to shove an older gentleman. That sets up a flurry of other customers intervening and, like a ninja, a hero in a blue hoodie slips in and serves some street justice.
Karma, in a blue hoodie.
Twitter LOVED this video, especially the end, where the idiot starts screaming about assault when he actually assaulted the elderly gentleman first! Which is, of course, on video.
(chefs kiss tweet)
Don't let your mouth write checks that your ass can't cash, Sparky.