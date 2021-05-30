UPDATE: Anti-Semitic HatWRKS Owner F*cks Around And Finds Out

Remember Gigi Gaskins, the smug little tw*t photographed proudly wearing her tattered gold star patch (reminiscent of the "Jude" stars the Jews had to wear in Europe during the Holocaust) with the words "not vaccinated" stamped on them? Here is a little refresher on Gangrene Gigi.

Well, it looks like she is the living embodiment of "Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes" award for this week. Not only was she faced with INSTANT online backlash, but her store was the site of live protests, AND she lost contracts with major hat companies, including Stetson — one of the most iconic and recognizable names in the hat game.

Here are some tweets to warm your heart:

Outside the Nashville Nazi Lady’s store right now



📷’s by timeastonwriter(IG)

H/t @TheTNHoller pic.twitter.com/Vp7ixMIpaK — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) May 29, 2021

WATCH: 🎶 “We don’t want your hats... we don’t want your caps... we don’t want your hate...” 🎶



NASHVILLE protesting at “Hateworks” today as only Nashville can. (h/t @MrAndMrBanks) pic.twitter.com/HYV2vbo9ju — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 30, 2021

And here’s the scene at Hatworks/Hateworks today... pic.twitter.com/7LorTIvIKR — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 29, 2021

The first company to disengage from hatwrks. Buy from Akubra Hats instead pic.twitter.com/50Np1uWyBL — northerngirl now (@singinglouder3) May 30, 2021

Statement from Bailey Hats. No apology is good enough to justify using the Star of David in the manner hatWRKS did. They are on IG. Send them a message pic.twitter.com/0d8P4vCL1D — 👏Tweety BS (@kjabyrd) May 30, 2021

As a result of the offensive content and opinions shared by HatWRKS in Nashville, Stetson and our distribution partners will cease the sale of all Stetson products. We thank you for your continued support and patience. — John B. Stetson (@StetsonUSA) May 29, 2021

I am not a hat wearer myself, but rumor is that Bailey, Stetson, and Akubra are three of the biggest names in the game and all three have suspended their contracts with Gigi and her HateWorks store.

Twitter sleuths discovered that Miss "I hate the government and all that it stands for" was totally fine with taking a socialist PPP loan to the tune of $93,000!

Oh, and she admits she was the January 6th insurrection, because of course she was, and she posted this photo as proof.

@FBI her name is Gigi Gaskins and she owns hatWRKS in Nashville TN. Just an FYI. pic.twitter.com/k63d7d1hyK — Elle (@PhdEnviro) May 29, 2021

She tried to apologize, but it was clearly half-hearted, sounding more like a forced confession, to try to curry favor with the public. She doesn't mean any of it.

UPDATE: After 2 posts trying to justify equating vaccines to the yellow Star Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust, “Hateworks” now “apologizes for insensitivity”



We guess losing contracts with Stetson & others played a part, and heavy public pressure... Shame works. pic.twitter.com/l8lkDP43F2 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 30, 2021

You cancelled yourself, Gigi.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

In the 10 minutes since this has been published, we learned Goebbels Gigi has put out another statement.

To which we reply, "Awwwwwwww."

And to which I personally harken back to my original post, in which I predict she will become a hero/martyr of the mainstream GOP. Just you watch.

~Aliza