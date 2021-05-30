Activism
UPDATE: Anti-Semitic HatWRKS Owner F*cks Around And Finds Out

Tennessee hat store owner tried to walk back her decision to sell Jewish stars from the Holocaust that say "not vaccinated," but the damage was done.
By Red Painter
Remember Gigi Gaskins, the smug little tw*t photographed proudly wearing her tattered gold star patch (reminiscent of the "Jude" stars the Jews had to wear in Europe during the Holocaust) with the words "not vaccinated" stamped on them? Here is a little refresher on Gangrene Gigi.

Well, it looks like she is the living embodiment of "Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes" award for this week. Not only was she faced with INSTANT online backlash, but her store was the site of live protests, AND she lost contracts with major hat companies, including Stetson — one of the most iconic and recognizable names in the hat game.

Here are some tweets to warm your heart:

I am not a hat wearer myself, but rumor is that Bailey, Stetson, and Akubra are three of the biggest names in the game and all three have suspended their contracts with Gigi and her HateWorks store.

Twitter sleuths discovered that Miss "I hate the government and all that it stands for" was totally fine with taking a socialist PPP loan to the tune of $93,000!

Oh, and she admits she was the January 6th insurrection, because of course she was, and she posted this photo as proof.

She tried to apologize, but it was clearly half-hearted, sounding more like a forced confession, to try to curry favor with the public. She doesn't mean any of it.

You cancelled yourself, Gigi.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

In the 10 minutes since this has been published, we learned Goebbels Gigi has put out another statement.

To which we reply, "Awwwwwwww."

And to which I personally harken back to my original post, in which I predict she will become a hero/martyr of the mainstream GOP. Just you watch.

~Aliza

