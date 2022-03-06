KY Republican Gives Fake Apology For Disgusting Anti-Semitic Speech

According to his bio on his Kentucky Legislature page, Bentley is a pharmacist from Frankfort, KY and was once NCPA National Preceptor of the Year. In 2020, he was elected with exactly 100% of the vote in his district.

Source: Louisville Courier-Journal

Kentucky Rep. Danny Bentley made comments about Jewish women and the Holocaust during a debate Wednesday over anti-abortion legislation, quickly drawing condemnation from several members of the Jewish community who raised serious concerns with what he said. Bentley, a Republican and pharmacist from Russell, later apologized for his comments Wednesday night, saying he "meant absolutely no harm." As state representatives debated an omnibus anti-abortion bill Wednesday afternoon, Bentley spoke about the medication abortions the legislation would restrict and invoked Jews and the Holocaust as he made claims about the origins of one such medication, which members of the Jewish community quickly denounced as both false and antisemitic.

And what did he say that was so blatantly offensive?

- RU-486, or Mifepristone, one of two pills taken to induce abortion, was developed during World War II and was called Zyklon B, the gas that killed millions of Jews in the Holocaust. = Adding that "the person who developed it was a Jew." Referring to an earlier floor amendment that attempted to allow Jewish women to be exempt from the abortion restrictions in the bill, Bentley opined: “Did you know that a Jewish woman has less cancer of the cervix than any other race in this country or this world? And why is that? Because the Jewish women only have one sex partner… They don't have multiple sex partners. To say that the Jewish people approve of this drug now is wrong.”

The Times of Israel got wind of all this foolishness and was not impressed, printing their own fact check, summing it up this way:

Jewish women mate for life. Jewish scientists invented the gas that Hitler used to kill them — and the abortion pill, and that might make them the same thing. Which is why Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize. Or something.