Houston Methodist has been cleared by the Courts to fire over 100 employees for failing to get the COVID vaccine, as mandated by the hospital.
By Red Painter
Federal Judge Throws COVID Anti-Vaxxers' Suit Out Of Court

Last week, Houston Methodist hospital suspended 178 workers who failed to get the COVID vaccine, as mandated by the hospital administration. Almost 30,000 employees were fully vaccinated by last Monday's deadline. 178 opted to skip the shot in hopes that the hospital would not follow through on its threat to suspend non-compliant staff.

The hospital called their bluff and suspended them for two weeks without pay.

The workers filed a lawsuit...and lost.

In the lawsuit, the workers compared the mandatory vaccination to Nazi experiments on concentration camp prisoners, which is shockingly offensive on its face. We shouldn't have to explain this, but mandating hospital staff get vaccinated against a highly contagious, deadly, airborne virus that has no cure is nothing like sadistic Nazi "doctors" injecting drugs into helpless children and adults, using them as live guinea pigs to see how much pain and torture they can inflict on living humans, under the guise of "medicine," when it's really just intended as torture.

Thankfully, the judge was not sympathetic to their argument, either. He pointed out that staff were not forced to take the vaccine, choice being the thing that concentration camp prisoners were not afforded. The staff can choose to not take the vaccine, and simply seek employment elsewhere. That is a CHOICE they have. The judge also noted that the hospital isn't in a position to violate the Nuremberg Code, because it is not a government agency.

Judge Lynn Hughes wrote:

"Equating the injection requirement to medical experimentation in concentration camps is reprehensible. Nazi doctors conducted medical experiments on victims that caused pain, mutilation, permanent disability, and in many cases, death."

"If a worker refuses an assignment, changed office, earlier start time, or other directive, he may be properly fired. Every employment includes limits on the worker's behavior in exchange for his remuneration. That is all part of the bargain."

The lawyer representing the antivax hospital staff plans to appeal, of course.

