Houston Hospital Suspends Doctor For Spreading COVID Misinformation

Why this woman has been allowed to keep her medical license, or to continue to spread dangerous lies on Twitter without being suspended is beyond me. It seems a hospital in Houston has finally had enough of her: Houston doctor suspended for 'spreading dangerous misinformation' responds to allegations:

Houston Methodist has suspended privileges for a Houston doctor after officials claim she was 'spreading dangerous misinformation' about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.

Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist with a popular private practice on Kirby Drive, has been outspoken about vaccine mandates and treatments.

She recently tweeted that she was focusing on treating the unvaccinated.

Friday night, a spokesperson with Houston Methodist said her privileges had been suspended pending an investigation.

In response, Dr. Bowden defends her tweets, and said she has the utmost respect for Houston Methodist and her colleagues.

Her suspension came just days after the U.S. Surgeon General released a guide to stop misinformation, which he called an urgent threat to public health.