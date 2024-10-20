Fox News Host Fact Checks Trump To His Face On Springfield Haitians

Fox News host Howard Kurtz argued with former President Donald Trump over "debunked" claims that Haitians were eating the pets of residents in Springfield, Ohio.
By David EdwardsOctober 20, 2024

During an interview that aired on Sunday, Kurtz asked Trump why he would not admit that the assertion about Haitians was not true.

"But when you said, you know, it's gone viral, they're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats," Kurtz noted. "But why not say now, well, look, that turned out not to be true."

"I don't know if it's true or not true," Trump replied.

"You don't know if it's true or not true," Kurtz pressed. "It's been debunked by the officials."

"What about the goose? The geese?" Trump asked. "They're all missing. It was one guy with two geese."

"I have no idea. I said something. The big problem is that you can't put 30,000 people into a 50,000-person town or city and expect this city to even survive or do well," he continued. "What they've done to Springfield, Ohio, is very, very unfair. And I mean, there are a lot of stories."

"There are a lot of other stories that I've heard that are horrible stories... Don't don't, you know, blame me."

"Well, I think it's been debunked by local officials," Kurtz said.

"I don't think it's been debunked at all," Trump griped. "I think nobody talks about it except you."

Discussion

