'Throw In Some Ginsu Knives': Fox News Host Mocks Trump's Campaign Promises

Fox News host Howard Kurtz mocked Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for shifting campaign promises on reproductive health.
By David EdwardsSeptember 1, 2024

On Sunday's edition of the Fox News Media Buzz program, Kurtz noted that Trump had recently criticized a proposed abortion ban in Florida.

"Some media critics are saying, well, Kamala Harris is moving to the center as if that's some kind of indictable offense," Kurtz explained. "I mean, what do you think Trump is doing by criticizing Florida's six-week abortion ban? He says he needs — should be more weeks and promising to provide free IVF to couples that need it."

"I think the next thing is he says he'll bring it to your house and throw in some Ginsu knives," the Fox News host added.

Political strategist Lucy Caldwell argued criticism of Harris' recent CNN interview was unwarranted.

"Moving to the center is like what candidates do," she explained. "This is about appealing to the center. So if you are a person with very tightly held views and you feel very strongly about one [candidate] or the other, you are not their audience.

"And I would just say Kamala Harris actually gave an answer on fracking that was completely legitimate," she added. "She said this is what I said on the debate stage in 2020. This is what I have lived out in my politics since then, and she said my values around climate are the same. So I think we've got to give candidates the benefit of the doubt of nuance in interviews like this."

