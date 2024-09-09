Lewandowski Downplays Importance Of Abortion In November Election

Who's going to break it to Corey Lewandowski?
By HeatherSeptember 9, 2024

Trump campaign aide Corey Lewandowski made an appearance on this Sunday's Media Buzz on Fox "news," and did his best to downplay Trump's flip-flopping on the issue of abortion.

Host Howard Kurtz tried to paint Trump as moving to the "center" on the issue of abortion while asking Lewandowski about his changing stances on that and other issues, and Lewandowski pretended no one's going to be voting on abortion in November.

Trump hasn't moved anywhere. He's just flailing around saying anything that he thinks will get him elected and has never had any consistency when speaking about abortion. What matters are his actions, and we all know what he's done and who he's going to cave to if he gets back in office again.

KURTZ: Well, if you talk about changing positions, Donald Trump has criticized Florida's six-week abortion ban. He's also said another Trump term would be good for women and reproductive rights. I know that sparked some backlash from pro-life groups.

And he says that either the government or insurance companies should pay for IVF treatments, and he favors now decriminalization of marijuana. Those are pretty clear signs he's moving toward the center.

LEWANDOWSKI: Yeah, but Howie, look, those are positions that most of the American people aren't voting on. Look, they're voting on crime. They're voting on national security issues, and most importantly, Howie, the number one issue we continue to see is the economy.

And it's always the case. And the question you have to ask yourself, are you better off today than you were four years ago? And as it relates to the issue of pro-life, Donald Trump appointed three pro-life judges that are sitting on the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade so it goes back to the states.

And so these states now decide through the elections what those laws are going to look like. And what happens in Kansas and Ohio may be very different than what happens in a state like New York or Arizona.

So look, the states are the laboratories of democracy, and all Donald Trump has done is give the people the opportunity to vote on how they want to govern themselves. And that's how the system is supposed to work.

Lewandowski and the rest of them are going to find out just how much the issue matters this election where abortion is on the ballot in states across the country, and it has overtaken the economy as the most important issue for women under 45.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon