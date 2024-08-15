JD Vance: Women Care About 'Normal Things,' Not Abortion

WELP:

I love this comms team so much. pic.twitter.com/iWa4isGlif — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 15, 2024

Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, is as tone-deaf as the felon. Both of the men do not realize that abortion is a huge issue that will drive women -- Democrats and Republicans -- to the polls to fight for their bodily autonomy.

During a press conference recently, Trump said abortion has become "much less of an issue" in the 2024 presidential campaign and would be a "very small issue" in the general election.

On Fox News's Laura Ingraham show, Vance said the same thing. Keep talking, you chud.

"Senator, one of my dear friends tonight said to me, well, all these suburban women, all these suburban women, all they care about is abortion, and they don't understand that decision is with the states now," Ingraham said. "It's not banned nationally, even if people, some people want it to be banned nationally.

"It's with the states," she continued. "What do you say to suburban women out there who are marinating in this propaganda?"

"Well, first of all, I don't buy that, Laura," Vance said. "I think most suburban women care about the normal things that most Americans care about, right?"

Women are being denied abortions even in the cases of dangerous ectopic pregnancies. If Vance and Trump think this isn't an important issue for women, then they're going to need to buckle up on November 5th because we'll be at the ballot box to demand our rights.

Of course, we shouldn't have to do that, but we're living in a bizarre time. Republicans want to drag us back to a time when wealthy women could disappear for a few months, then come back home, suddenly un-pregnant! Meanwhile, women who are without means to travel are forced to have babies, even in the cases of incest or rape.

In Texas, there are no exceptions for rape or incest. It's kind of an important thing to women and friends of women. It's not just Texas. Fifteen of the 22 states with new or forthcoming limits on abortion after Trump overturned Roe has no exceptions for rape and incest. Let's regulate Vance's body: No couch-fucking for him, period!