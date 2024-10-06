'She Did Concede': Fox News Host Debunks Trump Surrogate's Hillary Clinton Myth

Corey Lewandowski, a staffer for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, was fact-checked by Fox News host Howard Kurtz after he suggested that former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton never conceded the 2016 race.
During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Kurtz noted that President Joe Biden had warned of post-election violence if Trump loses the November vote.

"Howard, it's complete nonsense," Lewandowski opined. "Look, the bottom line is when Donald Trump won the election in 2016, a number of Democrats refused to even acknowledge his success."

"Hillary Clinton called him an illegitimate president dozens of times," he continued. "We know that. Members of the Congress refused to show up at his inauguration because they said he wasn't properly elected."

"The bottom line is when Donald Trump wins this election, there'll be a peaceful transition of power, and he'll be the 47th president of the United States."

Kurtz responded with a fact check.

"I do have to point out that while Hillary Clinton certainly said those things, she did concede the election the next day," the Fox News host said.

