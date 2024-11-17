'He's Nuts': Fox News Host Hits Trump Official On Matt Gaetz Nomination

Fox News host Howard Kurtz challenged Trump campaign official Corey Lewandowski about the president-elect's decision to nominate former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for attorney general by noting that a conservative media outlet had described him as "nuts."
By David EdwardsNovember 17, 2024

Fox News host Howard Kurtz challenged Trump campaign official Corey Lewandowski about the president-elect's decision to nominate former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for attorney general by noting that a conservative media outlet had described him as "nuts."

"Well, the biggest uproar in the media, as you know, has been over Matt Gaetz," Kurtz told Lewandowski on Sunday, "not just because of the sex trafficking investigation that led to no charges, but because he only practiced law for a couple of years."

"And it's not just the liberals," the Fox News host continued. "New York Post says he's nuts. Wall Street Journal, National Review says he's a terrible choice."

For his part, Lewandowski defended Donald Trump's nomination for attorney general.

"We have seen the weaponization of the Justice Department for the last four years, and if Matt Gaetz can go into the Justice Department and put the blindfold back on Lady Justice, which is what it should be, then this country is going to be better for it," the Trump campaign official insisted.

"Now, if the U.S. Senate does not want to confirm Matt Gaetz, then they will be held to account for that," he warned. "And the reason I say that, Howie, is Donald Trump has nominated his choice for the attorney general."

"And we're going to use every lever of power, all the political influence that we have, to make sure that Matt Gaetz has a fair hearing."

Lewandowski also suggested that billionaire Elon Musk would play a part in pushing Gaetz through the confirmation process.

"I know that we are all in as a team for him and full-court press ahead and holding senators accountable, particularly with Elon Musk's resources and Donald Trump's political capital that we will use to make sure every Trump nominee gets through," he remarked.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon