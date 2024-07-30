Why Pete Buttigieg Finds Vance's Childless Comments Offensive

On The Daily Show, Pete Buttigieg explained why the "childless" comments by J.D. Vance are so offensive. Pete told Jon Stewart how the comments go beyond Vance's weird worldview, and represent something dangerous.
By RedStateRachelJuly 30, 2024

Pete Buttigieg explained why J.D. Vance's "childless" comments are offensive during a Daily Show appearance. Buttigieg spelled out why Vance's comments aren't just weird. The GOP V.P. candidate offended millions of voters with his opinions on childless people and "childless cat ladies." The cat memes are hilarious but Buttigieg made clear why Vance's comments matter so much.

Why Vance's Childless Comments Are Offensive

The clip below is another example of why they call him "Slayer Pete."

The way Buttigieg frames Vance's childless comments is masterful. This quote from Pete blew me away:

"He said people who don't have children have no physical commitment to the future of the country…..When I was deployed to Afghanistan, especially when there was a rocket attack going on, my commitment to this country felt pretty physical."

Jon Stewart's reaction to Buttigieg summed it up perfectly:

"It points to that idea who are you tell what's in someone else's heart about what they feel about the future, or what they feel about this country?"

The fear of cat ladies must be a GOP trend. Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters riffed on cat ladies too.

It's worth your time to watch Buttigieg's entire Daily Show interview. We posted it above. You won't regret it!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon