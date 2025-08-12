Baltimore Mayor On Trump's 'Takeover': Epstein Distraction!

The Department of Justice's site reads that violent crime in D.C. is "the lowest it has been in over 30 years." That data is from the current Department of Justice under the Trump administration. Still, Trump insists that crime is out of control in the city, so he's using that as an excuse for his federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s police department and a deployment of its National Guard. And, of course, Trump blamed Nancy Pelosi for not calling the National Guard on Jan. 6th.

However, Pelosi did not command the National Guard. Trump did. So, conservative influencers who claimed that Trump could not call the National Guard at the time must be scrambling to scrub their social media accounts of any reference to that.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responded on CNN to Trump’s criticism about violence in his city, which is at a 30-year low. Trump is attacking the city to distract from the Epstein Files and the economy.

"We've seen this and have had this threatened before in 2020, following George Floyd's murder," Scott said. "This isn't the first time on this rodeo, but the reality is, is that we all know this is a distraction."

"The president does not want the American people to hear him answer questions about the economy, or the Epstein files, or that the country has lost its state in the world, or that we're a less safe nation, because of some of the actions that he has taken," he continued. "And what he's doing is dog whistling through these right-wing propaganda and, quite frankly, racist viewpoints that they have about these cities, and trying to convince the American people that what they know is not true."

"The reality is, no mayor is out here saying that we don't have to deal with crime," the Democratic mayor said. "That's our number one issue that we deal with each and every day. But what we are saying is that right now, we're safer than we have been in decades, in my lifetime, in most cities."

"And that's something that each of these mayors should stand on, and something the president should be coming to work alongside them to continue that partnership, which, by the way, has included the local federal law enforcement agencies over these past four to five years," he continued. "Why disrupt that simply to push your own agenda? Do what's right for the people."

"And we're going to remain focused on reducing violence in Baltimore," he added. "We won't get caught in the dog whistling."

He also noted that each city that Trump is attacking has a Black mayor:

Baltimore Mayor Scott response on Trump: I think it's very notable that each and every one of the cities called out by the President has a black mayor, and most of those cities are seeing historic lows in violent crime… — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-08-12T03:23:04.862Z

Trump is incapable of doing the right thing, though. The president will do anything and everything in his power to continue with the massive cover-up of the most notorious pedophile in history. Why? Because he had Epstein on speed dial. And the economy is in the shitter. It's so bad that he fired the labor statistics chief when the godawful jobs report came out. The federal government is attacking the American people to give cover to Trump's looming recession, and his penchant for hanging out with pedophiles. Oh yeah, Epstein wasn't the only pedo Trump was buddies with.