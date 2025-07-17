Trump's Former VP Mike Pence: Release Epstein Files

Expect a mean tweet to be launched, calling Pence an 'enemy of the people.'
By Conover KennardJuly 17, 2025

The Epstein scandal has been exploding with Trump throwing his supporters under the bus, and firing a lead prosecutor in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell cases. And now, his former vice president, Mike Pence, wants the Epstein Files released, saying, "the time has come" for transparency.

"I think the time has come for the administration to release all of the files regarding Jeffrey Epstein's investigation and prosecution," Pence told CBS News's Major Garret in an interview. "It's important that we protect the names of the victims. They should be excluded from any disclosure."

"I just think we ought to get the facts to the American people, and I've always believed in transparency," Pence said.

According to the Trump administration's Justice Department, there are more than 1,000 victims in the Epstein case. After Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the "client list" was on her desk, the administration has denied that such a list exists.

As journalist Aaron Rupar said, Trump looks "guiltier and guiltier."

he sounds guiltier and guiltier

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-16T20:43:48.652Z

Expect a mean tweet to be launched, calling Pence an enemy to the people. Donald, a man who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, is running out of excuses.

