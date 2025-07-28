The Only 'Scum' Is Trump

Asked if he had been briefed on the Epstein files by his own Attorney General, Donald Trump melted down and claimed everything in the documents was a hoax run by Comey, Garland, and Biden.

Trump's first response was that he was uninterested in it, which is a lie. The Epstein Files have rattled his MAGA base and swept him up into a maelstrom of media scrutiny and criticism.

Trump then ignorantly makes the case for their validity.

At first, he says they're a complete hoax and are phony documents. (He never mentioned the videos, but I digress.)

But then he claims that if there was something in those documents, President Biden would've used them against him—like he would.

Q: Mr. President, you have said that you have not been briefed on the Epstein files, or your name has not appeared in the Epstein files, but doesn't the AG have to tell you if your name is in there? TRUMP: Well, I haven't been overly interested in it, you know, it's something, it's a hoax that's been built up way beyond proportion. I can say this, those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland. They were run by Biden and all of the people that actually ran the government, including the auto pen. Those files were run for four years by those people. If they had anything, I assume they would have released it.

If the Biden administration had orchestrated and created the Epstein files like he whines, then why didn't they use them?

Why go to the trouble of creating a fictitious Epstein file at all?

Because Trump is a liar.

TRUMP: The whole thing is a hoax. They ran the files. I was running against somebody that ran the files. If they had something, they would have released now. They can easily put something in the files that's a phony, like as an example, Christopher Steele, a person you know well, happens to be from your country. But Christopher Steele, as an example, wrote a book, a dossier, we call it the Fake News Dossier, and the whole thing was a fake. The whole thing was a fake. They can put things in the file that are fake, but those files were run by bad, sick people. If they had anything, why didn't they use it when I was killing Joe and then he gave out because he was 25 points down?

Suddenly, Trump veered off into Kamala Harris territory and the border.

And then I got somebody new, nobody even knew anything about her. She was a horrible vice president. She was a border czar, but she never went to the border. She never once called a border patrol agent to find out how we're doing, but she was the border czar. Her name was Kamala. Nobody knows her last name. It was Harris.

Christopher Steele is not an American or employed by the FBI or the DOJ. He was tasked with oppo-research, initially by Republicans (!) for the 2016 election.

The FBI was tasked with investigating a sexual predator, pedophile and underage sex trafficker. Trump's former Labor Secretary negated all the work they did and gave Epstein a sweetheart plea deal. Then he was arrested again and died in prison in 2019.

All the documents are relevant.