Republican Congressman Claims Biden Put A Hit On Trump

After Trump was injured, the shooter dead, one rallygoer killed at the PA rally and other seriously injured, Republican Congressman Mike Collins (GA-10) took to Xitter and claimed President Biden put the hit out on Trump.

Joe Biden sent the orders. https://t.co/pOc0XLxCwg — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 13, 2024

What a heinous prick. Nobody wants to see violence.

At this point we have no information on the shooter, but to not only blame President Biden for the incident, but to promote the conspiracy that he ordered it done is QAnon GOP MAGA at its worst.

Collins is a scumbag flamethrower who back in February said on Xitter, that migrants should be thrown out of helicopters.

Even Musk's X took down his tweet in violation.

If President Biden was shot at by a right winger, Fox News and all of MAGAland would say it’s a lone wolf, mentally ill person that was influenced by video games and pornography and has nothing to do with Trump.

BIDEN says he’s been briefed on Trump rally incident: “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well… Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.” pic.twitter.com/mEalWFIIkR — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 13, 2024

UPDATE: OH LOOK, here's a potential VP pick jumping to conclusions: