Republican Congressman Claims Biden Put A Hit On Trump

After Trump was injured, the shooter dead, one rallygoer killed at the PA rally and other seriously injured, Republican Congressman Mike Collins (GA-10) took to Xitter and claimed President Biden put the hit out on Trump.
What a heinous prick. Nobody wants to see violence.
At this point we have no information on the shooter, but to not only blame President Biden for the incident, but to promote the conspiracy that he ordered it done is QAnon GOP MAGA at its worst.
Collins is a scumbag flamethrower who back in February said on Xitter, that migrants should be thrown out of helicopters.
Even Musk's X took down his tweet in violation.
If President Biden was shot at by a right winger, Fox News and all of MAGAland would say it’s a lone wolf, mentally ill person that was influenced by video games and pornography and has nothing to do with Trump.
UPDATE: OH LOOK, here's a potential VP pick jumping to conclusions: