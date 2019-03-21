Teachers Shot With Pellet Guns At Close Range During Active Shooter Training

It's bad enough that active shooter drills are a thing, but some Indiana schools ramped up the sadism factor for teachers to eleven on a 1-10 scale.

According to an Indystar report, Monticello teachers were told to kneel down against a classroom wall before being sprayed across their backs with plastic pellets without warning. The Airsoft pellet guns used left them bruised and bleeding with welts. And that was just the physical effect!

“They told us, ‘This is what happens if you just cower and do nothing,’” said one of the two teachers, both of whom asked IndyStar not to be identified out of concern for their jobs. “They shot all of us across our backs. I was hit four times. “It hurt so bad.”

Now they are looking to ban this kind of sadism from other training in the state.

A long thread posted to Twitter by the Indiana State Teachers' Association explains more about the psychological and physical torture they were subjected to:

ISTA would like to have educator and student safety addressed in active shooter drills at schools. ISTA heard from members who were injured during a recent training. — Indiana State Teachers Association (@ISTAmembers) March 20, 2019

The teachers were terrified, but were told not to tell anyone what happened. Teachers waiting outside that heard the screaming were brought into the room four at a time and the shooting process was repeated. — Indiana State Teachers Association (@ISTAmembers) March 20, 2019

What on earth did the sheriff hope to accomplish with this exercise in terror? How would this possibly help teachers help students?