BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Found DEAD In His Jail Cell While On Suicide Watch

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell this morning of an apparent suicide by hanging. He was thought to be on suicide watch, which makes the designation of suicide extremely difficult to believe. BOP states that inmates on suicide watch are in constant visual observation by a observer via actual visual line of sight or on video. This allows for constant contact and communication with any other staff that may need to immediately respond if a suicide is attempted. The fact that Epstein allegedly tried to hang himself just a few weeks ago should have ensured the prison would watch him 24/7. There is not clarity about whether he was still on suicide watch, or the watch had been downgraded.

It is possible that Epstein, who was facing an incredibly long prison sentence if convicted with sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls, became despondent. That does not excuse the fact that he was allowed, allegedly, to attempt suicide twice while in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.

No one is commenting.

The ABC News clip above gives more details on the timing, circumstances and questions surrounding Epstein's "suicide".

We will update this story as more details come out.

Update (11:40am): Reports are that Epstein was NO LONGER on suicide watch, which is bizarre considering he allegedly attempted to commit suicide just a few weeks ago.