Jeffrey Epstein Associate Jean Luc-Brunel Found Dead In Prison Cell

Jean-Luc Brunel, a close friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Paris prison cell early Saturday morning. He was a model scout and modeling agency manager, but was most recently in the news for allegations of sexual assault that allegedly spanned over three decades. French National Police opened an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking in 2019 and he was arrested in December 2020 based on charges on the rape of minors. He was found dead in his jail cell, having hanged himself.
The Independent reports that "several women accused Brunel of sexual assault, and at least a dozen people were known to have given evidence for the French investigation into allegations against Epstein and his circle" including Virginia Giuffre.
There were tweets stating that the cameras were not working in or outside his cell, although there has not been official corroboration of that. But remember, the cameras outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell were also conveniently not working on the night he killed himself. Take that coincidence for what it may be - nothing or something.
Twitter responded:
The powerful are covering up their tracks pretty neatly.