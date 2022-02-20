Jeffrey Epstein Associate Jean Luc-Brunel Found Dead In Prison Cell

Jean-Luc Brunel, a close friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Paris prison cell early Saturday morning. He was a model scout and modeling agency manager, but was most recently in the news for allegations of sexual assault that allegedly spanned over three decades. French National Police opened an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking in 2019 and he was arrested in December 2020 based on charges on the rape of minors. He was found dead in his jail cell, having hanged himself.

The Independent reports that "several women accused Brunel of sexual assault, and at least a dozen people were known to have given evidence for the French investigation into allegations against Epstein and his circle" including Virginia Giuffre.

There were tweets stating that the cameras were not working in or outside his cell, although there has not been official corroboration of that. But remember, the cameras outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell were also conveniently not working on the night he killed himself. Take that coincidence for what it may be - nothing or something.

Twitter responded:

Breaking: Jeffrey Epstein's friend Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in his cell in Paris from hanging, like Epstein. Investigators were looking into his involvement in human trafficking with Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell.

Did someone protecting someone order a hit? Not that shocking ... — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) February 19, 2022

Jean-Luc Brunel has “committed suicide”



He was accused of procuring young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse



Friend of Ghislaine Maxwell & named by Virginia Guiffre as one of her abusers



He was awaiting trial in France for sexually abuse



I’m no conspiracy theorist but.. — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 19, 2022

The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter. I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison. — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) February 19, 2022

Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in his cell if an apparent “suicide”



Me: pic.twitter.com/lRkI2eVXGz — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) February 19, 2022

👀 Jean-Luc Brunel, 74, was found hanging in his cell in La Santé, Paris, at 1am during a night time check in.



~ Video cameras in his cell were not running at the time he died. pic.twitter.com/SrhE5aWqCZ — PiQ  (@PriapusIQ) February 19, 2022

The powerful are covering up their tracks pretty neatly.