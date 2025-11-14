ICE Arrested 9 Legal Workers After GOP Student's Baseless Complaint

In the Trump era, a College Republican’s complaint carries more weight with ICE than any evidence. That’s the big, tragic takeaway from a recent ICE raid at a car wash in Boston.

Also, what a huge a-hole Zac Segal, president of Boston University College Republicans, has shown himself to be. As BU’s The Daily Free Press reported, Segal took credit for the arrest of nine immigrants at a carwash, all of whom were here legally.

“I’ve been calling ICE for months on end. This week they finally responded to my request to detain these criminals,” BUCR President Zac Segal posted Nov. 7 above a Boston.com article about the ICE raid. … “As someone who lives in the neighborhood, I’ve seen how American jobs are being given away to those with no right to be here. Pump up the numbers!” Segal’s post concludes.

Segal’s only basis for labeling the workers as “criminals” seems to be the fact that they’re immigrants. With dark skin, undoubtedly.

According to Segal’s own Facebook post, he’s something of an immigrant himself. The then 19-year old wrote last year, “I’ve grown up in London, UK but I am originally from Miami Beach.” He may well have been born in the U.S., but he has spent most of his life abroad.

In any event, this kid’s baseless complaints were all ICE needed to terrorize and kidnap legal residents and harm a small business.

According to Boston.com, 22 masked federal agents arrived at a local carwash and “asked the employees to show their documents, but began detaining them before giving them an opportunity to retrieve the documents from their work lockers, which [manager Jose] Barrera attributed to the language barrier between them.” In other words, the workers did not speak English well and not one of the ICE goons could or would translate.

The result of Segal’s apparently false accusation? “They were all crying,” a worker across the street told Boston’s WCVB. “There was two daughters that ended up seeing their mother get taken away. … “Everybody was just very frightened and afraid.” The car wash posted a sign saying that it would now have reduced hours, thanks to the needless, baseless raid.

“When asked, [ICE] refused to provide further information about why the employees were being detained or where they were being taken,” Boston.com also reported.

As for Segal, he’s bragging about this obscenity. If anyone deserves to be booted out of the country, it’s this guy.