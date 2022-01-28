Ron Johnson Claims 150 Athletes Dropped Dead From Vaccine

Brianna Keilar was disturbed about the latest vaccine conspiracy theory touted by GOPer Ron Johnson, quite possibly the dumbest man in the Senate. (And that's with some stiff competition!)

"So there is a new covid lie making the right wing media rounds. Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson said this on Wednesday," she said.

We've heard story after story. I mean, all these athletes dropping dead on the field. But we're supposed to ignore that. Nothing happening here. Nothing to see. This is a travesty. This is a scandal.

"No, really. There is nothing to see. There's nothing to see. And here to fact-check this strange new covid conspiracy theory is reporter and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza. Saying something totally verifiable, totally untrue and also dangerous."

"In December, Gateway Pundit, which is a very pro-Trump website that publishes lots of things that aren't true, linked to a study from a site called Good Sciencing, which said, oh, well, there's all these athletes with myocarditis and pericarditis. The problem is, it's just not accurate. Some of the people they said are Hank Aaron, who at 86 died in 2021. It was from natural causes, according to the Fulton County medical examiner. They named a Danish soccer player who had a heart attack during the Euro competition last year but had not been vaccinated. So it doesn't take a lot of digging. It barely takes any digging at all to find out that this stuff just isn't true," Cillizza said.

"The idea that Ron Johnson would give it a forum with, you know, his stature as a United States senator, it should be shocking. It isn't, given his track record. It is still appalling, in my opinion."

How much digging does it take to know that Gateway Pundit is so riddled with untruths, it was permanently kicked off Twitter a year ago? Or that Jim Hoft, its founder, has the honorary title of Dumbest Man On The Internet?

How hard would it have been for the reporter who was interviewing Johnson to ask those questions?