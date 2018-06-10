The Trumpers Will Fall For Anything

Donald Trump doesn't understand how to be the leader of an important nation and is too lazy and self-satisfied to learn, so when he went to the G-7, instead of trying to engage (something he's not knowledgeable enough to do), he threw an adolescent tantrum.

President Trump told foreign leaders at the Group of Seven summit that they must dramatically reduce trade barriers with the United States or could risk losing access to the world’s largest economy.... Trump, in a news conference before leaving for Singapore, described private conversations he held over two days with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. He said he pushed them to consider removing every single tariff or trade barrier on American goods and that, in return, he would do the same for products from their countries. But if steps are not taken, he said, the penalties would be severe. “We’re like the piggy bank that everybody is robbing,” Trump said. “And that ends.”

The Trumper blog Gateway Pundit was, of course, delighted -- though Jim Hoft either doesn't know the meanings of the triggering words he uses or he (probably correctly) assumes his readers don't. Hoft wrote:

This ought to push the globalists back on their heels.

Really? The other members of the G-7 have very good reasons to tell Trump where he can stick this proposal, but if for some reason they were ever to agree on it, that would be one of the most globalist developments imaginable. Seven of the most powerful industrial nations on the planet agreeing to make themselves one large zone with absolutely no tariffs or trade barriers? That doesn't strike Hoft as "globalist"?

But in Trumpistan, words don't mean what they mean in countries that speak standard English. "Drain the swamp" doesn't mean "eliminate corruption" -- it means "destroy our enemies, including the ones who try to call attention to our corruption." And "globalist" just means" "foreigner who does something that Trump doesn't like."

