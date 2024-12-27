Can We Stop Pretending President Musk Ever Tells The Truth?

MAGA is in an uproar after President Musk called a shortage of “excellent engineering talent” a “fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley” in a Wednesday tweet. He argued that immigrant labor is an essential ingredient in American innovation and warned of a "dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America." Via Salon:

“If you force the world’s best talent to play for the other side, America will LOSE. End of story,” Musk replied to critics.

Critics clapped back at the Great White Whale on his X platform:

Patrick ? ??

@PatriciusAcutus

American tech companies like to hire foreign workers because: 1. they’re cheaper 2. They’ll work longer for less $ ( see above) 3. They’re easier to exploit (less likely

to change jobs bc reliant on H1B) 4. Less likely to unionize Vivek is another wealthy plutocrat who wants to import cheap labor. Fuck this guy

soham

@itzsohamx__

·

5h

The only reason tech companies hire from Asian countries in bulk is because software engineers here get paid a fraction of what American tech people get, and that's accounting the purchasing power parity. We're cheap labour.