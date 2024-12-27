Can We Stop Pretending President Musk Ever Tells The Truth?

MAGA is in an uproar after President Musk called a shortage of “excellent engineering talent” a “fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley” in a Wednesday tweet. He argued that immigrant labor is an essential ingredient in American innovation and warned of a "dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America." Via Salon:
“If you force the world’s best talent to play for the other side, America will LOSE. End of story,” Musk replied to critics.
Critics clapped back at the Great White Whale on his X platform:
Patrick ? ??
@PatriciusAcutus
American tech companies like to hire foreign workers because:
1. they’re cheaper
2. They’ll work longer for less $ ( see above)
3. They’re easier to exploit (less likely
to change jobs bc reliant on H1B)
4. Less likely to unionize
Vivek is another wealthy plutocrat who wants to import cheap labor. Fuck this guy
soham
@itzsohamx__
·
5h
The only reason tech companies hire from Asian countries in bulk is because software engineers here get paid a fraction of what American tech people get, and that's accounting the purchasing power parity. We're cheap labour.
Rich Coyle
@RCoyleNY
Expanding the H-1B visa program and/or removing country caps is a terrible idea.
Frankly, the entire program should be suspended and scrapped.
Nothing more than a tool for the Silicon Valley Tech companies to subvert the American worker by importing cheap foreign labor.
What about that is America First?
Gabriel Syme
@GabrielSyme777
·
Dec 21
Never doubt that the main purpose of H1B visas is to replace native-born American tech workers with cheap foreign labor. Anyone telling you otherwise, including St. Elon, is ignorant or lying.
Yankee in Missouri
@grac3nTruth
·
Dec 19
My IT hubby was laid off 20 months ago with not a single nibble on his resume. It's not just the new IT grads, it's all of them. We shouldn't be approving a single H1B application as long as Americans are out of work. x.com/Maraba112/stat…
Don Papaya 🇳🇮
@Papaya_BN
1. Elon Musk knows AI will replace most tech workers
2. Before that happens, he will ensure foreign workers are hired over Americans to work longer for cheaper
3. When AI replaces jobs en masse and Americans complain, foreign workers will be blamed and deported to appease the unemployed, but by then it's too late
4. Everyone loses, except the tech oligarchs who will control the upcoming super-intelligence that will power most industries, securing their control of the economy
5. Then, they'll use your unemployment to implement UBI as a "solution" to your economic woes, taking away your independence and humanity with it.
Elon Musk's vision is dystopian.