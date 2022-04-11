Fox And Friends Livid; Elon Musk Will Not Return Trump To Twitter

Fox and Friends three co-hosts were furious this morning that multi-billionaire Elon Musk will not be joining the Board of Directors of Twitter. This means it's unlikely he'll have say-so to reinstate Trump and all other conspiracy theorists that have been kicked off of the social media platform.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade was particularly upset over what he called Twitter's "silencing of conservative thought" and he views Musk as their savior.

Kilmeade fantasized that one day Musk would still come through for the QAnon clan.

"I sense one day, I think [Musk] is gonna walk into work one day and he is going to say I'm going to start using my power. I bought more of it, Donald Trump is back on the line. I'm going to put all these people back on maybe I'll let everybody know it's going to be a lot looser of so-called freedom of speech," Kilmeade opined.

He continued, "They made a decision to suppress conservative thought at every turn, and it's gonna cost them."

So when Twitter suppresses deadly lies and conspiracies about COVID19 and vaccines during a pandemic that represents "true conservative thought"?

Then Kilmeade channeled the QAnon deep state mob.

"I will sacrifice my company to make sure conservatives and Republicans aren't effective and elected," Kilmeade supposed.

This is pure poppycock.

Is anti-Semitic rhetoric conservative thought, Brian?

Are white supremacists attacking minorities true conservative thought, Brian?

Are anti-VAX and anti-COVID conspiracy theories true conservative thought, Brian?

Is spreading election fraud lies to millions of people right after Trump lost the 2020 election true conservative thought?

Twitter is not the US government and has the right to censor lies and dangerous conspiracy theories. Kilmeade always forgets WHY they banned Trump and his assorted conspiracy theorists.

As our colleague Heather pointed out to the C&L team via email: "Kilmeade weighing in on Charles Payne's earlier appearance was painfully stupid. Went from

"Twitter is the public square"

to "you're suppressing people's free speech keeping them off of it",

to "it's a dying company and why would anyone want to buy their stock",

to "we hope Elon Musk buys the entire company"...

...in almost one breath."

And of course, Trump's failed "Truth Social," paragon of free speech? Banned Devin Nunes's Cow from even having an account.