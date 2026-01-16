Pam Bondi Lashes Out

Attorney General Pam Bondi was visibly angry on Sean Hannity's Fox News show over the six federal prosecutors who resigned after refusing to investigate the widow of Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota woman killed last week by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, HuffPost reports.

Bondi has been champing at the bit to go after the widow of the woman Ross shot four times, suffering from wounds to her chest, arm, and head. We're living through a depraved timeline where the Attorney General wants to punish the grieving widow.

“We had six prosecutors who suddenly decided they didn’t want to support the men and women in ICE,” Bondi said. “One of them was busy doing a photo shoot with The New York Times while ICE was out there risking their lives.”

“So the breaking news tonight. I fired them all. They’re fired from the office,” Bondi continued.

She claimed that the prosecutors “had been out there interviewing at liberal law firms prior to" their resignation.

“They want to be part of the resistance? Yeah, bring it on,” Bondi added. “They’re not going to be working for Donald Trump and the Department of Justice any longer, but that’s what we’re up against, not only in Minnesota, but around this country.”

A slew of Trump administration officials need to face charges at some point, and Good's killing was the tipping point.

A bystander who identified himself or herself as a doctor had a tense exchange with ICE agents

“Can I check a pulse?” yelled the bystander at the scene.

“No,” an agent replies. “Back up.”

“I’m a physician!” the bystander said.

“I don’t care," an ICE agent replied.

That reminds me of ICE agent Jonathan Ross when he yelled, "fucking bitch!" after killing Renee Good. And Bondi's 'You can quit, you're fired' schtick is almost comical.