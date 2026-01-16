The Stars and Stripes is an excellent newspaper, known for its editorial independence. So naturally, Whiskey Barrel Pete wants to puke all over it. The Pentagon said on social media yesterday it would take over editorial content "decision-making" for Stars and Stripes in a statement from Sean Parnell, Whiskey Pete's friend, likely drinking buddy, and the Defense Department’s top spokesman.

“The Department of War is returning Stars & Stripes to its original mission: reporting for our warfighters. We are bringing Stars & Stripes into the 21st century,” Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s top public affairs official and a close adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, wrote in a statement posted to X.

“We will modernize its operations, refocus its content away from woke distractions that syphon morale, and adapt it to serve a new generation of service members.” The statement appears to challenge the editorial independence of Stars and Stripes, which while a part of the Pentagon’s Defense Media Activity has long retained independence from editorial oversight from the Pentagon under a congressional mandate that it be governed by First Amendment principles.

Parnell said Thursday that the military newspaper would now “be custom tailored to our warfighter” with a focus on “warfighting, weapons systems, fitness, lethality, survivability, and ALL THINGS MILITARY.”

In other words, a knockoff of Men's Health?

People seeking jobs at military newspaper Stars and Stripes, which Congress guaranteed editorial independence, are being asked how they would advance administration priorities.

