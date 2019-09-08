Fox News Host Pete Hegseth: Kids Should Bring Bibles To School So They Can 'Debate' LGBT Rights

Fox News host Pete Hegseth and Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, argued on Sunday that Christian children should bring their Bibles to school in order to evangelize against marriage rights for LGBT people.

While appearing on Fox & Friends, Daly defended NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who promoted "Bring Your Bible To School Day."

Brees has come under fire for appearing in a video linked to Focus on the Family, a conservative Christian organization that has been described as a "hate group" for its anti-LGBT views.

"There’s a small segment of society that doesn’t want the Christian society to express our values," Daly opined. "I’m so proud of Drew Brees for doing this... It’s a great way for young people to learn how to express their faith in a country that allows them the freedom to do so."

"We don’t hate anybody," he continued. "We have a different idea, a biblical idea of what the definition of marriage is."

Hegseth, who hosted the segment, insisted that "there's no real tolerance" in the U.S. if Brees is criticized for associating with an anti-LGBT group.

"This is all instigated by left-wing groups who ultimately hate what you stand for and want to create this divide," Hegseth said.

"They want to caricature us and Drew Brees in this case as something evil, dark and horrible," Daly agreed. "It’s not true. We love all people. We do."

"And yet we still have principles that we need to live by," he said. "They want everyone to succumb to their idea, their world view of what it means to be married. And I’m telling you, you know, for 2,000 years, we have followed the teachings of Christ and we’re going to continue to do so. I’m just saying it would be nice to be able to pull together, have a discussion."

"They’ve won the battle," Daly remarked. "Now is it can they serve at the table and allow others to have a different opinion."

Hegseth concluded the segment by saying there should be a "debate" about marriage rights for LGBT people.

"We can have different views on marriage but ultimately we live in a free society where you should be able to have the different views and debate it," he stated.