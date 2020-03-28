Politics
Twitter Deletes Sick And Dangerous Giuliani Tweet About COVID-19 Cure

Twitter refuses to allow Rudy Giuliani to spread lies about an untested coronavirus treatment, or slander governors critical of Trump.
By John Amato
After trying to get Dr. Fauci fired, Trump's lying sycophants and lawyers are helping to spread dangerous lies about a treatment for COVID-19 in an effort to defend Donald's bungled response to the virus, and his constant attacks on governors demanding help from the federal government.

Meditate grabbed the tweet pictured above before it was deleted by Twitter because it violated the platform’s rules.

It's bad enough for Rudy to spread false information – that could lead to panic and death – about the unproven and untested drug hydroxychloroquine that Fox News TV hosts have been hawking as a possible treatment. But to use a tweet by Charlie Kirk, who is using lies posted by Jim Hoft, just compounds the lunacy of it all.

Hoft recently was on the conspiracy driven Alex Jones show about ten days ago promoting deep state conspiracies when Hoft said that the coronavirus crisis “is the third time that the deep state is trying to take [Trump] out.”

Telling Americans that Michigan's Gov. Whitmer is trying to kill people to hurt Trump, and using sicko Hoft as their source is insane.

Leading a covert and shadow government behind Congress's back in an effort to start a conspiracy against Trump's political rival should have already gotten Giuliani banned. But with this horrific tweet, Rudy Giuliani should be permanently banned from all television and radio appearances by all credible news source and television shows.

Giuliani and his co-conspirators are putting the lives of the American public and the medical professionals in jeopardy, while they're trying to battle coronavirus pandemic.

If there is no law against this one should be passed now.

