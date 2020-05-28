Politics
This October Tweet From Joe Biden Aged Well

Biden's tweet in 2019 is what leadership looks like. Trumpers scoffed at it, but he was right.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Flickr/Tabor-Roeder

Well, isn't this prescient?

That's the presumptive Democratic 2020 candidate for president, Joe Biden, expressing deep concern about a Washington Post report citing our nation's lack of preparedness for a pandemic. In October 2019. As one twitter user pointed out, this tweet deserves — especially now — to go viral.

Back then, the MAGAts and wingers had a grand ole time skewering former VP Biden for daring to take their Lord and Traitor's name in vain. Let's just say these responses have not exactly aged well:

Oh, dear.

This next one is special...

Oh, yeah. The people are A LOT smarter than Joe Biden, but only if a Trump troll like that says so.

Then, there's always the fun anti-Semitic ones...

Damn. Where IS my Soros check???

Being generally awesome in the ways of receipts and clapbacks, Tweetfolks came back with their memories and brains to check up on their pals who showed their asses in their responses to Biden's original tweet:

Different Gary, but worth including...

(Hashtag Not All Garys)

Now, like her, I could spend all day reading these responses, but sadly, I have other responsibilities. Let's never, ever pretend, though, that Joe Biden is as bad as Donald Trump. They're not even in the same universe, nor will they ever be, when it comes to reality, science, and a desire to protect our citizens from actual danger.

If you don't believe me, though, allow Joe Biden to have the last word:

And the saddest, most maddening part of all:

