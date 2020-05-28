This October Tweet From Joe Biden Aged Well

Well, isn't this prescient?

We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores. https://t.co/1qqpgayUEX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2019

That's the presumptive Democratic 2020 candidate for president, Joe Biden, expressing deep concern about a Washington Post report citing our nation's lack of preparedness for a pandemic. In October 2019. As one twitter user pointed out, this tweet deserves — especially now — to go viral.

How does this tweet not have 10 million retweets. He’s literally warning us six five months before the crisis that the government is not prepared. We know now how right he was. This is leadership. #Biden2020 — Lebowski Urban Achiever (@UrbanAchiever) May 28, 2020

Back then, the MAGAts and wingers had a grand ole time skewering former VP Biden for daring to take their Lord and Traitor's name in vain. Let's just say these responses have not exactly aged well:

We are probably not prepared for the meteor either. How about we focus resources on the daily problems we have instead of the 1 in 10,000 year event that is likely to not gallen anyways? — Lt. Data Science (@ScienceLt) October 25, 2019

Oh, dear.

What about being prepared if attacked by a pointed stick ? — Trebor Karlempik (@robkreilk) October 26, 2019

This next one is special...

We are finally moving in the right direction, after 8 years of bowing to dictators and giving away cash to terrorist — Mike Sinister (@sinisteracosta) October 25, 2019

Creepy Joe, the scare tactics and fear mongering doesn’t work anymore! WE THE PEOPLE are a lot smarter than you.. TRUMP 2020 — Dan Muller (@DanMull64774209) October 26, 2019

Oh, yeah. The people are A LOT smarter than Joe Biden, but only if a Trump troll like that says so.

"LOOK, A SQUIRREL!"



Lame — ☘️CFitz☘️ (@Cfitz77) October 25, 2019

Then, there's always the fun anti-Semitic ones...

wazup ? @georgesoros gave up on you ? — Orland Ca , (@OrlandCa1) October 25, 2019

Damn. Where IS my Soros check???

Being generally awesome in the ways of receipts and clapbacks, Tweetfolks came back with their memories and brains to check up on their pals who showed their asses in their responses to Biden's original tweet:

Hi Gary, how are you holding up during this pandemic? — Tintin (@tintintar) May 28, 2020

Different Gary, but worth including...

Gary? Garrrryyyy? Are you there? — Sciran (@Scirandj) May 28, 2020

(Hashtag Not All Garys)

Go on. — Stu Andrew (@serapeormanana) May 28, 2020

Narrator: they did not, in fact, have the leadership they needed. #COVID19 — mdmurphyla (@mdmurphyla) May 28, 2020

Came to read the old comments and the new clap backs 😁🍿. pic.twitter.com/IuhdWk9eko — Princess Pierre (@ScriptPP) May 28, 2020

Now, like her, I could spend all day reading these responses, but sadly, I have other responsibilities. Let's never, ever pretend, though, that Joe Biden is as bad as Donald Trump. They're not even in the same universe, nor will they ever be, when it comes to reality, science, and a desire to protect our citizens from actual danger.

If you don't believe me, though, allow Joe Biden to have the last word:

Two tweets from the same day in October. pic.twitter.com/rsSslLCsTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2020

And the saddest, most maddening part of all: