Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Twitter Marks Trump Tweet As 'Manipulated Media.' They Should Ban Him

At some point an account that repeatedly posts disinformation and "manipulated media" has got to go, Twitter.
By Frances Langum

Above is a NOT manipulated video of Joe Biden in Kissimmee, Florida, playing the song "Despacito" from his phone after being introduced by singer Luis Fonsi.

Trump tweeted a dubbed version of the video where the song in question is "F*ck tha police."

Twitter did not take that tweet down, but marked it as "manipulated media." Reuters:

A Twitter spokeswoman said the video, which garnered more than 2.8 million views, was labeled based on its synthetic and manipulated media policy. The United Spot, self-described as making satirical videos, posted the original tweet.

Twitter has previously attached labels to tweets posted and shared by the president, including adding fact-checking notices on his tweets containing misleading information about mail-in ballots.

Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty criticized Twitter’s labeling of the clip as insufficient, tweeting, “this is Trump’s second tweet on this fake video. the only notice you get is this itty bitty little flag at the bottom that it’s ‘manipulated media’ that you can barely notice.”

The time for cosseting this deliberate disinformation account is over.

He's clearly not right in the head and his account is dangerous to American democracy.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.