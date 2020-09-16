Twitter Marks Trump Tweet As 'Manipulated Media.' They Should Ban Him

Above is a NOT manipulated video of Joe Biden in Kissimmee, Florida, playing the song "Despacito" from his phone after being introduced by singer Luis Fonsi.

Trump tweeted a dubbed version of the video where the song in question is "F*ck tha police."

Twitter did not take that tweet down, but marked it as "manipulated media." Reuters:

A Twitter spokeswoman said the video, which garnered more than 2.8 million views, was labeled based on its synthetic and manipulated media policy. The United Spot, self-described as making satirical videos, posted the original tweet. Twitter has previously attached labels to tweets posted and shared by the president, including adding fact-checking notices on his tweets containing misleading information about mail-in ballots. Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty criticized Twitter’s labeling of the clip as insufficient, tweeting, “this is Trump’s second tweet on this fake video. the only notice you get is this itty bitty little flag at the bottom that it’s ‘manipulated media’ that you can barely notice.”

The time for cosseting this deliberate disinformation account is over.

He's clearly not right in the head and his account is dangerous to American democracy.

Trump tweeted out a video of Biden edited to make it look like he was playing NWA's "Fuck tha Police" at an event. Twitter, again not doing anything to discourage the sharing of this stuff, responds only by adding a tiny "manipulated media" note. pic.twitter.com/98rEBx37wx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 16, 2020

Hey @Twitter, this is SERIOUS.



You have a dangerous fascist trying to trick people with doctored video, and the best you can do is call it "Manipulated Media?"



SUSPEND HIM until he removes it altogether. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 16, 2020