'Manipulated Media': Twitter Slaps Down Trump's Faked Video

The Trump campaign took a popular heartwarming video and made it into an anti-media attack.
By Susie Madrak
Via the Washington Post, Twitter labeled a Trump video as "manipulated media" last night:

Twitter on Thursday evening took the rare step of appending a warning label to one of President Trump’s tweets after the company determined it violated its policies on manipulated media.

The president tweeted a doctored version of a popular video that went viral in 2019, which showed two toddlers, one black and one white, hugging. In the version Trump shared, the video has been edited with ominous music and a fake CNN headline that says, “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby.”

“Racist baby probably a Trump voter,” the headline then says in a subsequent screen.

The video then cuts to the original clip of the children hugging, and then cuts to the message “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”

