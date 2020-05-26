Trump Rages After Twitter Finally Slaps Fact-Checks On His Tweets

Twitter has finally crossed the rubicon and decided that some of Trump's tweets are a lie too far. After Trump tweeted about California governor Gavin Newsom's decision to mail ballots to registered voters in order to save lives, Twitter decided after all these years that enough was enough.

Trump tweeted that "mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed." There is nothing in that sentence that is true. Mail-in ballots have bar codes and must be signed by the voter. In California, those signatures are compared to the voter registration, something which is not done with in-person voting.

Twitter noticed, and for the very first time added a link to actual FACTS. What a concept.

Twitter confirms to @NBCNews that this is the first time that they have appended “additional context” to Trump’s tweets. “These Tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.” https://t.co/tatc9TYyFR — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) May 26, 2020

While it's great that they flagged his tweet and linked to facts, there are many such tweets which should be flagged. Every one of his tweets, for the most part. And until the embedded tweets reflect that fact check, only a small fraction of people will see them.

It's a tiny step forward but until every one of his tweets is linked to a fact check, it's just a drop in the bucket.

UPDATE: It may be a drop in the bucket, but Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is taking it like a very bitter, bitter pill:

Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager on Twitter policy changes today: "We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters." pic.twitter.com/CSBD3jba7D — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 26, 2020

UPDATE 2: Translation of SMOTI: Stupidest Man on the Internet is all spun up too:

SMOTI has used “IT BEGINS” so many times in his exploding headlines, but then nothing ever seems to actually, you know, begin?



But here we go. Ripples of fake outrage and paranoia are spreading across the wingnut universe like a bad faith tsunami… pic.twitter.com/Ej2SeUNqWZ — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 26, 2020

UPDATE 3: White House Tweeter tweets:

.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020