Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Trump Rages After Twitter Finally Slaps Fact-Checks On His Tweets

No, Twitter didn't stamp Trump's tweets with the "LIE" sticker, but they did at least link to factual information on two tweets filled with lies.
By Karoli Kuns
Trump Rages After Twitter Finally Slaps Fact-Checks On His Tweets

Twitter has finally crossed the rubicon and decided that some of Trump's tweets are a lie too far. After Trump tweeted about California governor Gavin Newsom's decision to mail ballots to registered voters in order to save lives, Twitter decided after all these years that enough was enough.

Trump tweeted that "mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed." There is nothing in that sentence that is true. Mail-in ballots have bar codes and must be signed by the voter. In California, those signatures are compared to the voter registration, something which is not done with in-person voting.

Twitter noticed, and for the very first time added a link to actual FACTS. What a concept.

While it's great that they flagged his tweet and linked to facts, there are many such tweets which should be flagged. Every one of his tweets, for the most part. And until the embedded tweets reflect that fact check, only a small fraction of people will see them.

It's a tiny step forward but until every one of his tweets is linked to a fact check, it's just a drop in the bucket.

UPDATE: It may be a drop in the bucket, but Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is taking it like a very bitter, bitter pill:

UPDATE 2: Translation of SMOTI: Stupidest Man on the Internet is all spun up too:

UPDATE 3: White House Tweeter tweets:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us