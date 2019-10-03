Twitter Takes Down Trump's Nickelback Video After Copyright Infringement Complaint

In what seemed like a perfect marriage between the awfuls (Trump & the band Nickelback), was abruptly annulled when Nickelback's lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to Twitter to have a Trump video taken down, a copy of which can be seen above.

Source: Business Insider

Twitter took down a meme tweeted by President Donald Trump, in which the music video for Nickelback's hit 2005 song "Photograph" was edited to attack former Vice President Joe Biden.

Twitter removed the video after receiving a claim that it was a breach of copyright.

Trump tweeted the clip Wednesday. At the moment where singer Chad Kroeger holds up a photo frame, the image was edited to show Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and a Ukrainian gas company board member, seeming to cast doubt on assertions by Biden that he never spoke to Hunter about his business overseas.

He accompanied the video with a line from the song: "LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH."

It is not clear who made the copyright claim: it could be Nickelback, Warner Media Group (who have copyright over the video), whoever took the photo showing the Bidens, or somebody else altogether.