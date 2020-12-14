Lin Wood Calls For Trump To Declare Martial Law, 'Patriots' To Prepare

Trump election attorney Lin Wood's seditious rhetoric has taken a dangerous turn, calling for Trump to declare martial law in order to keep the presidency. Wood further escalated that rhetoric earlier Monday when he tweeted out calls for so-called "patriots" to prepare and get ready for Trump's instructions.

Here is his Sunday tweet:

Lin Wood & Sidney Powell, having lost in federal & appellate courts, are now urging the president to sign an executive order declaring martial law to “clean up the election.” pic.twitter.com/JQfe60CQOC — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 14, 2020

Okay, it said "marital law" but you get the point, which he doubled down on earlier today:

If any member of public has refused to believe 11/3 election was fraud or has simply had head in sand, I believe Antrim report will remove blinders for ALL to see.@realDonaldTrump has massive evidence to order martial law & invoke EO on foreign interference with U.S. election. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 14, 2020

"Massive evidence," none of which has been introduced in court under penalty of perjury. So we're clear. Nevertheless, Wood continued to use Twitter Sunday night to stir violence in the hearts of men.

Better to be safe than sorry.



Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities.



Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden. pic.twitter.com/Z8cuPw1Md6 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 14, 2020

Monday morning, on the day the electors vote, Wood wasn't finished with his seditious calls for suspension of the U.S. Constitution in service of Trump's fascist ambitions.

In my opinion, this is largely performative bullshit to keep the hater base engaged through the Georgia primary. Today is the first day of early voting, Lin Wood is a Georgia attorney, and he is actively promoting seditious behavior with the sole goal of keeping the white supremacist confederates engaged enough to vote.

However, he's got a conundrum on his hands. On the one hand, he claims there was massive cheating in Georgia which delivered the state to Biden. On the other, he needs them to go vote for Loeffler and Perdue in order to keep the Senate locked to Republicans.

I do not think his strategy will work, but anything we can do to help get out the vote in Georgia will help. Donate to the candidates via Blue America, phone bank, write postcards, whatever you can possibly do.