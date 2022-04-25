Meadows Text: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposed Trump To Declare 'Martial Law'

That thing she couldn't remember last week at trial, and can't spell, ever.
By John AmatoApril 25, 2022

CNN is reporting they obtained 2319 text messages that Trump's former Chief of Staff turned over to the Committee investigating J6.

Two thousand three hundred nineteen. We are still going through the text messages so we will have much more.

Perjury Taylor Greene had a very selective memory loss under oath on Friday when she was questioned about her participation in inciting the insurrection that the US Capitol in January 6. She feigned ignorance and bad memory throughout.

She also claimed to be a "peaceful combatant." Heh.

This text three days before Biden's inauguration on January 17th is anything but peaceful.

January 17, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Mark Meadows

In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!

Fascists always couch their thoughts, like they "didn't bring it up but will happily pass along" a certain violent sentiment. You know, "I don't know if we should order troops to patrol our cities to install Trump illegally to a second term, but others do."

Marge was very careful, but it may be possible to prove she lied under oath about her actions last week.

The jury of public opinion sees her for what she is: a grifter who uses violent rhetoric for clicks and dollars, and a willing participant in the corrupt overthrow of a valid election.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue