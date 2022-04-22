Judge Forces Greene To Admit She Said 'Pelosi Deserved Death Penalty'

On Friday Majorie Taylor Greene was forced by a judge to admit that she said what she said.

Rep. Greene's evidentiary hearing is to determine if she should be removed from the 2022 ballot because she supported the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Marge definitely said the "treason" and "death penalty" words about Speaker Pelosi.

Greene suddenly had memory lapses throughout the hearing.

Earlier in the proceedings the judge called Greene a hostile witness for giving speeches instead of answering questions.

Andy Celli, a lawyer with Free Speech for People began this line of questioning and asked about her "disagreements with Speaker Pelosi."

"I'm not sure what you mean." Greene replied. Did she forget her own speech?

"You think that Speaker Pelosi is a traitor to the country, right?"

"I'm not answering that question. It's speculation."

"You've said that, Ms. Greene, that she is a traitor to the country?

"No. I haven't said that," Greene replied.

(Greene's attorney kept interrupting Celi's cross-examination so I edited the above clip to move us along)

Celli read her remarks out loud.

"Referring to Speaker Pelosi --'She is a traitor to our country, guilty of treason, she took an oath to protect American citizens, she gives aid and comfort to our enemies that illegally invade our land, that's what treason is ---it is a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason,' did you say those words?

Greene tried to explain what she was feeling at the time and Celi demanded an answer.

"It's a simple yes or no question. Did you say those words?"

After Greene's attorney objected again, the judge took over.

Did you say these words that are quoted on the bottom? Did you say that?

"According to this CNN article I did. I don't remember," Greene replied.

The judge asked again, "Do you recall saying them?"

Greene said, "I don't recall saying all of this (again with the sudden memory loss) but I do recall having said this about-- 'I totally disagree with the border issues.'"

The judge okay, and they moved on to Greene's liking a Facebook post that talked about putting a bullet in Speaker Pelosi's head.

Marge is facing, in court, under oath, the consequences of her own violent unhinged rhetoric. Good.

