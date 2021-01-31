Politics
Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood Blames 'Jesus' After 'Doxxing' Estranged Son On Telegram

Lin Wood, an attorney who has sued to overturn the results of the 2020 election, said over the weekend that he does not regret "doxxing" his own son to his social media followers.
The Twitter account ParlerTakes first reported that Wood had revealed the email address of his estranged adult son on the social media platform Telegram.

In the post, Wood suggested that his followers harass his son in the name of Christianity.

"If your heart moves you to write and express your stories of feelings of faith with him, perhaps it would help awaken him to the world outside Austin," Wood wrote. "I think he would benefit from the loving words from followers of Jesus Christ. Not a request to write him, but only a request to follow your heart."

Wood later responded to concerns that he had "doxxed" his son.

"Maybe I should not have mentioned my son, Matt, along with the request that you consider writing him a note of love and faith," Wood said. "So now I am accused of doxxing my own son. I intended no such thing. I love him. I would never do anything to hurt him."

"I took the chance," he added. "I do not regret it. One cannot be motivated by the fear of failure. How many experiences would we have missed if we did not take risks?"

Read Wood's response below.

