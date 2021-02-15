Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lin Wood Begs For Money After Georgia State Bar Files 1,600-Page Grievance

Attorney Lin Wood begged his supporters for cash over the weekend after the State Bar of Georgia filed a grievance seeking to discipline the conspiracy theorist.
By David
Lin Wood Begs For Money After Georgia State Bar Files 1,600-Page Grievance
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Attorney Lin Wood begged his supporters for cash over the weekend after the State Bar of Georgia filed a grievance seeking to discipline the conspiracy theorist.

In the filing, the State Disciplinary Board of the State Bar of Georgia said that it had "received information concerning the above-named attorney that suggests that said attorney may have violated one or more of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct."

Wood is known for using his law license to challenge the 2020 presidential election. He has also been accused of spreading false conspiracy theories claiming that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

The attorney revealed the Georgia Bar's action on the social media platform Telegram and urged his supporters to send him money.

"I need the help of We The People," he wrote. "The GA State Bar has thrown the kitchen sink at me."

The attorney continued: "The attack launched against me today arising out of my efforts to protect and defend the Constitution and help others will require that I engage lawyers to defend me and incur out of pocket expenses for experts, witness fees, etc. I know the costs will be substantial."

"I hate to ask others for money. But I know that the fight I face is not only for me but also for you," he said. "Would you consider making a donation to #FightBack specifically for use in the battle against the State Bar of Georgia?"

"Your donations touch my heart," Wood added.

In a subsequent message, Wood listed the names and addresses of members of the State Disciplinary Board and asked his followers to provide him with "any information that might impact the 'competency, qualifications or objectivity' of any members."

"If you have time, would you help me?" he asked.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team