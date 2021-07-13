Politics
Trump's 'Stop The Steal' Lying Lawyers Are In BIG Trouble

Monday's hearing on sanctioning Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and others? Was a sh*tshow.
By Frances Langum

We have freedom of speech in America.

You can stand on a sidewalk and argue about paper versus plastic, hot dogs versus hamburgers, and yes, Trump versus Biden.

What you CAN'T do, if you are an attorney in court, is LIE to the judge.

And if you bring a case to court, everything you, as an attorney, bring as evidence to the court? You'd better be sure it checks out. If you are sloppy, lazy, or lying, you can be fined, disbarred, and even jailed. Because you as an attorney are already considered "under oath" as an officer of the court.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are sloppy, lazy, liars.

And on Monday there was a hearing to determine if and how to punish them professionally and financially for bringing lies to the Michigan court. Lies that were "backed up" with sloppy affidavits that absolutely did not pass muster: their case to overturn the 2020 Michigan election results was dismissed. But now they are being judged for their bad lawyering. Which is very bad.

Rachel Maddow promises to have transcript tonight, Tuesday, but in the meantime she interviewed David Fink, attorney for the city of Detroit, which as an election entity is one of the plaintiffs in the case against Trump's "Kraken" lawyers.

David Fink pointed out that the Kraken lawyers entered the court for reasons OTHER than to win their case: "Any lawyer looking at the facts and law in this case would have to come away understanding that there was no way they were going to win the case. It was not possible from the beginning. So it served a different purpose."

The purpose was to diminish Joe Biden politically, and to raise money for themselves. The reason they are being sued (hopefully with all of their money and law licenses taken away) is as a warning to other seditionist-types to stay out of suing with lies to overturn elections.

The real motives of these Kraken clowns became clear after the hearing, when Lin Wood directly contradicted the judge's order and posted video of the hearing, (contempt of court, ya think?) on Telegram, natch.

Is it possible Lin Wood WANTS to be put in jail?

On Twitter, a certain someone imagined the judge going full-on Genie:

