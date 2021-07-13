Trump's 'Stop The Steal' Lying Lawyers Are In BIG Trouble

We have freedom of speech in America.

You can stand on a sidewalk and argue about paper versus plastic, hot dogs versus hamburgers, and yes, Trump versus Biden.

What you CAN'T do, if you are an attorney in court, is LIE to the judge.

And if you bring a case to court, everything you, as an attorney, bring as evidence to the court? You'd better be sure it checks out. If you are sloppy, lazy, or lying, you can be fined, disbarred, and even jailed. Because you as an attorney are already considered "under oath" as an officer of the court.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are sloppy, lazy, liars.

And on Monday there was a hearing to determine if and how to punish them professionally and financially for bringing lies to the Michigan court. Lies that were "backed up" with sloppy affidavits that absolutely did not pass muster: their case to overturn the 2020 Michigan election results was dismissed. But now they are being judged for their bad lawyering. Which is very bad.

look, Lin Wood and Sidney Powell may have made a mockery of the legal system, but they are duly-appointed officers of the court and I will defend to the death their right to be sanctioned, fined, disbarred, publicly humiliated and thrown straight the fuck into prison — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 12, 2021

Rachel Maddow promises to have transcript tonight, Tuesday, but in the meantime she interviewed David Fink, attorney for the city of Detroit, which as an election entity is one of the plaintiffs in the case against Trump's "Kraken" lawyers.

David Fink pointed out that the Kraken lawyers entered the court for reasons OTHER than to win their case: "Any lawyer looking at the facts and law in this case would have to come away understanding that there was no way they were going to win the case. It was not possible from the beginning. So it served a different purpose."

The purpose was to diminish Joe Biden politically, and to raise money for themselves. The reason they are being sued (hopefully with all of their money and law licenses taken away) is as a warning to other seditionist-types to stay out of suing with lies to overturn elections.

David Fink: These attorneys should not be allowed ever again to appear in a court in our jurisdiction, or any other.



The "most important" relief he seeks is referring the lawyers for disbarment proceedings. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 12, 2021

The real motives of these Kraken clowns became clear after the hearing, when Lin Wood directly contradicted the judge's order and posted video of the hearing, (contempt of court, ya think?) on Telegram, natch.

Did Lin Wood violate a Kraken Court directive? He has posted on Telegram. Talked up Sidney Powell. Said "I thought I was attending a hearing in Venezuela or Communist China." AND, posted a video from the Zoom, which may be prohibited. pic.twitter.com/N1XgP12qPC — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 12, 2021

Is it possible Lin Wood WANTS to be put in jail?

Genius move to show contempt for the judge BEFORE she rules. — Captain Obvious (@MondeBoeuf) July 12, 2021

