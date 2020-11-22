Politics
Rudy And Trump Lose BIG In Pennsylvania: Case Thrown Out - With Prejudice

Donald Trump's entire case in Pennsylvania got thrown out on Saturday in an absolutely scathing ruling.
By Red Painter
Image from: Screenshot

Remember the insane press conference from Thursday where Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell ranted for almost two hours about their case in Pennsylvania and how there was so much criming and fraud and illegal shenanigans, led by Soros, Chavez, aliens and Satan himself, that the entire election should be thrown out and Trump should be declared King for Life and be able to rule, even after he dies, because he has been so badly wronged by the 80 million evil people who didn't vote for him?

Welp, they lost that Pennsylvania court case. Bigly. And with prejudice.

The full ruling is here.

Some of the best parts:

"One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens. That has not happened. Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence"

Twitter lawyers were ALL OVER IT.

The best part? The motion is DENIED and they CANNOT refile at a later date. Boom.

Same, Brad. Same.

Rudy and his hair dye lose. Bigly.

