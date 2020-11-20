Morning Joe Explains How You Can Tell Trump's Wacky Lawyers Are Lying

The Morning Joe crew talked about the dangerous "clown show" Trump's Super Special Elite Strike Force is performing for America, led by Rudy Giuliani.

"Representing the president, he and the attorneys behind him calling for an election to be overturned. As you point out, Joe, they're losing everywhere in court. They're 1 for 30. Might be worse now. They probably lost a couple while we were sleeping," Willie Geist said.

"The other important point is, they're making different arguments publicly. Everything they said at that RNC press conference yesterday does not line up with what they're filing in court. They're not claiming fraud when they file in court in Pennsylvania. When they file in court in Georgia, in Arizona, because they know that would be a lie. They know they don't have evidence to prove that.

"This is a show. It's a complete show. The problem as we have been saying for a couple of weeks is they have the attention of about 73 million people who voted for Donald Trump and who are open to believing that yes, this election was stolen from the president. And number two, that it should be overturned as they said explicitly yesterday."

"And the thing is, as we said yesterday as well, don't kid yourselves in to believing that it's just people that have fallen off of turnip trucks that are believing this," Joe Scarborough said.

"They are people who graduated from Yale Law School. They are people who are CEOs of companies. They are people who are very educated. They don't fit the stereotype that Trump wants you to believe that don't believe the elites. There's some elites in here, too, who have moneyed interests to have Donald Trump re-elected president of the United States. It didn't happen. And now some of these people are actually buying in to some of these bizarre conspiracy theories that nobody believes.

"Again, here's the tell. All right? Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, the rest of Trump's gang are lying through their teeth. Mark Meadows, they're all liars. All lying through their teeth and they're telling you things happen that never happened," Scarborough said.

"And the tell is, as Rudy Giuliani refuses to do, as Willie told you, they won't say it in court. You know why? Because if they say it in court, and it's not the truth, they'll get sanctioned. Maybe if somebody testifies and lies about it, they'll actually get arrested for committing perjury. So that's the real tell here."