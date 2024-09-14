Mike Lindell Being Sued By DHL Over $800,000 Debt

The My Pillow CEO is being sued by another company...
By John AmatoSeptember 14, 2024

Voter fraud fanatic Mike Lindell, faces another lawsuit after the shipping company DHL filed suit seeking to recover almost $88 thousand plus 18 percent annual interest, along with attorney fees.

Lindell spoke to the AP about the latest suit, "Lindell told The Associated Press on Thursday that he didn’t know what the lawsuit was about, but that his company decided to stop using DHL over a year ago in a dispute over shipments that he said was DHL’s fault."

What, me worry? Does Lindell believe the suit will vanish if he uses the Stg. Schultz defense?

It appears Lindell spends more time hosting ridiculous voter fraud summits than he does paying his bills.

I couldn't be happier to see another treasonous liar who helped perpetrate the January 6th insurrection go down in flames. I feel bad for some employees of My Pillow that will eventually be out of work for his antics.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon