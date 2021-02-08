Dominion Spokesman Laughs: My Pillow Guy 'Begging To Be Sued'

It wasn't a great weekend for the My Pillow Guy.

His three-hour infomercial was not only taken down on You Tube and Vimeo almost immediately for "spreading disinformation on the election," it got very low ratings on OANN. And after he paid for the time to run it back to back all day Friday!

And all of his "proof" about Dominion voting machines "hacking" the election? The spokesperson for Dominon, Michael Steel (no "e" at the end, that's the former RNC Chair who's with Lincoln Project now) told Brian Stelter on Sunday's Reliable Sources that My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell is "begging to be sued," and they might oblige him.

The other major election computer company, Smartmatic, has already filed lawsuits against Fox News and several of its hosts. Stelter wondered if the two rival companies are trying to "out sue" each other.

Steel said no. “I think that what you are seeing is them pursuing their legal strategy, us pursuing our legal strategy, but there is no coordination between us.”

“At the same time, I think we share the same goal, to get the truth and the facts out to the American people, that this was one of the most secure elections in American history, that there is no reason to believe there is widespread fraud that affects the result. I think we have a shared goal in that regard, but we are in no way coordinated,” he said.

Lindell thinks he can sue Smartmatic and Dominion himself, all of a sudden. That made Steel chuckle.

"He is trying to get ahead of the fact that he is spreading lies. This latest ‘documentary’ that he aired is nothing but the same old, half-baked conspiracy theories repackaged, and the truth is catching up with him,” said Steele.

Asked whether he has plans to sue Lindell, Steele said that is “definitely a possibility."

Ya think?