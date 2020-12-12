Media Bites
My Pillow CEO Flips Out When Trump Helicopter Flies Overhead: '4 More Years!'

It's a My Pillow-gasm for all the world to see when Trump's helicopter flies over the MAGA tears rally in DC today.
Mike Lindell, the CEO of my pillow, who is a voracious Trump supporter, helped organize a small rally in DC today to amplify that they feel the election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins was interviewing him, and as you can imagine, Lindell went on an incoherent diatribe about God, the Supreme Court, and technology.

Then, while some woman was singing the national anthem, two helicopters flew overhead, which they assumed was Donald Trump and Lindell orgasmically flipped out.

Jenkins had asked, "On the heels of the disappointing Supreme Court, in just 10 seconds, can you sum up where we go from here? What's the final message?

Lindell said, "My final message is, everyone keep the faith, because we're in the greatest revival in history!"

A faith revival? Where's the tent?

Lindell turned to the sky as helicopters flew overhead.

"There is our president!" he said shaking his left hand. He yelled, "And this, by the way, look up here Leland!" (the on-air Fox host hosting the show in the studio)

Lindell screamed, "The president flying by on Marine One at this very moment, and (he screamed) and obviously there is our president for four more years! There he is right there!"

Nothing but fools, kooks, drunks, and seditious a-holes are left to support Trump after the Supreme Court rebuke.

Thoughts and prayers.

