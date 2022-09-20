RNC Chairwoman Fearmongers Fentanyl Halloween Candy

On Fox News Tuesday morning, Ronna McDaniel, the RNC Chairwoman, attacked Bill Clinton for saying Republicans scare voters before elections.

THEN she immediately tried to scare parents about fentanyl pills in Halloween candy.

On America's Newsroom, host Dana Perino played a clip of Bill Clinton explaining the Republican strategy of scaring voters before elections. He remarked how the fake issue of "Critical Race Theory" is used by Republicans to panic voters.

McDaniel said that it's the Democratic Party that scares people... And then she proved Bill Clinton's point.

"Just last month, 2000 pounds of fentanyl came across our border. That can kill five hundred million people," McDaniel said.

(I'm not sure where she got that figure, but whatevs.)

That's the entire population of America, plus the entire population of Brazil. Wow. Is the US of A made up of only drug users?



"We're coming into Halloween. Every mom in this country right now is worried, what if this gets into my kid's Halloween basket?" McDaniel exclaimed.

Huh? Drug dealers sell drugs to make money, not to put them in children's Halloween baskets.

"You're talking about the rainbow---" Perino said.



"The rainbow fentanyl. What if my teenager gets this? " McDaniel said.

The RNC is jumping on a new report of colored fentanyl pills.. But this FDA report, like all the fentanyl SEIZED at the border, results from the Biden administrations work combatting the Fentanyl problem.

Biden and his cabinet are working hard to stop fentanyl from entering the country and warning the public about the dangers of new types of illegal drugs. Not using moral panic to get votes.

Ronna McDaniel couldn't have proved Bill Clinton's words true any faster.