Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

GOP Chairwoman Blames Pelosi For Migrant Atrocities

When the "DNC War Room" tweets out your interview, Ronna, it's proof you suck at your job.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

I'm going to paint a rosy picture.

Ronna Romney McDaniel is the gift that keeps on giving. Really. Hey Ronna, when the twitterstream for @DNCWarRoom sends clips of your interviews unedited to the world, maybe you're not doing a good job.

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt listed some of the atrocities and tragedies happening at the border.

McDaniel not only lied about the number of migrants crossing the border, she had a delightful "UM" tell to her lying.

Um. A million. Um.

And then she wondered aloud why Nancy Pelosi wasn't addressing the problem.

Kasie Hunt sat there and let the clock run out. Do better, MSNBC.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.