GOP Chairwoman Blames Pelosi For Migrant Atrocities

I'm going to paint a rosy picture.

Ronna Romney McDaniel is the gift that keeps on giving. Really. Hey Ronna, when the twitterstream for @DNCWarRoom sends clips of your interviews unedited to the world, maybe you're not doing a good job.

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt listed some of the atrocities and tragedies happening at the border.

McDaniel not only lied about the number of migrants crossing the border, she had a delightful "UM" tell to her lying.

Um. A million. Um.

And then she wondered aloud why Nancy Pelosi wasn't addressing the problem.

Kasie Hunt sat there and let the clock run out. Do better, MSNBC.