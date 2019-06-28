GOP Chairwoman Blames Pelosi For Migrant Atrocities

I'm going to paint a rosy picture.
Ronna Romney McDaniel is the gift that keeps on giving. Really. Hey Ronna, when the twitterstream for @DNCWarRoom sends clips of your interviews unedited to the world, maybe you're not doing a good job.
MSNBC's Kasie Hunt listed some of the atrocities and tragedies happening at the border.
McDaniel not only lied about the number of migrants crossing the border, she had a delightful "UM" tell to her lying.
Um. A million. Um.
And then she wondered aloud why Nancy Pelosi wasn't addressing the problem.
Kasie Hunt sat there and let the clock run out. Do better, MSNBC.